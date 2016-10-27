UPDATE 2-CenturyLink nears deal to merge with Level 3 -sources

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Oct 27 CenturyLink Inc and
Level 3 Communications are in advanced talks to merge,
according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that
would create an enterprise telecommunications player worth more
than $50 billion, including debt.
The deal comes as both companies' corporate clients seek
more bandwidth and faster capabilities to move data to run their
businesses. It would combine Level 3's enterprise services with
CenturyLink's network that provides Internet and telephone
offerings to millions of customers.
The market for corporate customers' voice and data services
has been estimated by analysts to be worth anywhere from $57
billion to $100 billion in revenue per year.
The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according
to one of the people.
CenturyLink and Level 3 declined to comment. The Wall Street
Journal first reported the news earlier Thursday.
The people asked not to be named because the talks are
private.
A merger with CenturyLink would be the latest evolution for
Level 3, a Colorado-based company which narrowly avoided
bankruptcy in the early 2000s and made an $5.65 billion
acquisition last week of tw telecom Inc in 2014.
Level 3 struggled during the downturn but got a cash
infusion of $500 million in 2002 from investors including Warren
Buffett.
In the decade that followed, Level 3 consolidated at a rapid
clip and picked off the remains of the most desirable U.S. fiber
networks, including Global Crossing.
Singapore's Temasek is a large shareholder in Level 3.
CenturyLink is based in Louisiana.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)