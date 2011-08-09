UPDATE 1-White Tiger, Century inch forward with merger

* Updated deal offers exchangeable share option

* Special shareholder meeting to be held in mid-Sept

TORONTO Aug 9 Two small Canadian gold miners, controlled or partially controlled by Russian investor Maxim Finskiy, are moving ahead with a controversial merger that has faced vocal opposition from a group of minority shareholders.

White Tiger Gold WTG.TO and Century Mining (CMM.V) said on Tuesday they have entered into a binding agreement that will see Century become a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Tiger.

Finskiy owns about 25 percent of Century and 74 percent of White Tiger, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Under the updated terms of the agreement, Century shareholders can choose to receive 0.40 of a White Tiger share for each Century common share, or they can elect to take 0.40 of an exchangeable share of a wholly-owned subsidiary of White Tiger, known as AcquisitionCo.

Each AcquisitionCo share can be exchanged for a White Tiger share, on a one-for-one basis, at any time for up to five years after issuance, and holds the same voting and economic rights as a White Tiger common share.

A group of minority shareholders, who claim to represent about 20 percent of shares, have opposed the deal since it was first announced in March.

They argue the merger does not offer fair value for Century's main assets, the Lamaque gold mine in Quebec and the San Juan gold mine in Peru.

In June, Century cut its 2011 outlook to 65,000 to 70,000 ounces of gold, from an earlier estimate of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces. [ID:nL3E7H71SI]

Later that month, the company updated its reserves and resources at Lamaque, slashing the reserves by 60 percent, while measured and indicated resources were cut by 76 percent. Century blamed the drop on "more rigorous" resource modeling and missing historical data.

Since the original deal was announced on March 11, shares of Century have slipped 73 percent, while White Tiger is down almost 64 percent.

The merger is subject to shareholder and regulator approvals. The companies expect to hold a special shareholder meeting in mid-September to consider the deal. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)