U.S. CEO pay rose 12 pct in 2014 -Towers Watson

April 16 Chief executive officers of U.S.
companies got a 12.1 percent pay raise in 2014, mainly driven by
increases in the value of pension benefits, an analysis showed
on Thursday.
Towers Watson & Co, a risk and HR management services
provider, said the increase in CEOs' median total pay was much
greater than the 1.6 percent increase in 2013, as lower interest
rates and other factors drove up pension value.
If the change in pension values were excluded from the
analysis, CEOs' total compensation would have increased 8.1
percent.
The data comes at a time when Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton, under pressure from her party's left
wing to campaign against income inequality, voiced concern about
the hefty paychecks of some corporate executives.
The analysis, based on 500 companies on the S&P 1500, that
filed proxies disclosing 2014 pay by late March, said that 62
percent of companies paid annual incentive awards to CEOs that
were above target levels, compared with 53 percent in 2013.
"The fact that CEO pay accelerated in a year when revenue
growth, earnings and shareholder returns shined demonstrates
that CEOs are being rewarded for performance," said Todd
Lippincott, North America leader of executive compensation at
Towers Watson.
Target long-term incentives, the biggest component of
executive pay in major companies, rose 7.1 percent in 2014, up
from an increase of 5.9 percent in 2013, the analysis showed.
Advisory firm ISS on Tuesday estimated that U.S. CEOs'
median compensation rose nearly 13 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Ross Kerber in
Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)