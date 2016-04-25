U.S. CEO pay set to rise despite volatile 2015 markets -Equilar

| BOSTON, April 25
BOSTON, April 25 Total compensation for the
chief executives of large U.S. companies is set to rise for 2015
despite volatile markets and lower revenue at many, such as in
the energy sector, according to a study released on Monday.
Executive data firm Equilar found in its study that among
the 100 largest U.S. companies by revenue that had filed proxy
statements covering 2015 as of April 1, median total
compensation rose by 3 percent to $14.5 million.
The results were somewhat surprising, said Equilar director
of content Dan Marcec, since many investors expected corporate
difficulties would often cut the pay of CEOs, whose compensation
is increasingly tied to performance.
Instead, the use of measures like total shareholder returns
drove up the pay in the sample, which in past years has tended
to predict broader pay trends like those in the S&P 500 overall,
Marcec said.
"This is like a bellwether," Marcec said. When final pay
data is available, he said, it is likely that "you will see that
pay is on its way up."
A good illustration of the trends came in the oil and gas
industry, where low energy prices put many companies into
financial difficulties.
Although all six oil and gas companies on its list had
revenue declines of between 27 percent and 44 percent last year,
Equilar said, only one reported CEO pay lower than in the prior
year. That was ConocoPhillips, where CEO Ryan Lance
received $16.9 million, 4 percent less than in 2014.
The company's revenue fell 44 percent last year, and its
total shareholder return was a negative 28 percent last year,
Equilar said.
At Marathon Petroleum Corp, where revenue fell 26
percent, total shareholder return was still 17 percent. CEO Gary
Heminger received $17.4 million last year, 11 percent more than
in 2014, Equilar found.
The highest-paid executives on Equilar's list were the
co-CEOs of Oracle Corp, Mark Hurd and Safra Catz. Each
received $53.2 million last year. Neither held the title the
full prior year.
The biggest raise went to Emerson Electric Co's
David Farr, who got $13.9 million last year, up 113 percent from
the prior year.
Equilar's figures excluded the value of executive pensions
reported on company proxies, as values are often set by
actuarial formulas rather than by compensation committee
decisions.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)