Teva wins US okay to buy Cephalon with conditions

WASHINGTON Oct 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy the drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O subject to several conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

To win approval, Teva agreed to sell the rights to a generic cancer pain drug and a generic muscle relaxant to Par Pharmaceuticals (PRX.N).

It also agreed to enter into an agreement that will allow Par to sell a generic version of Cephalon's drug Provigil, which is used to combat drowsiness, in 2012. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)