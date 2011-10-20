UPDATE 1-Cepheid Q3 beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.11 vs est of $0.02
Oct 20 Cepheid posted a quarterly
profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased sales
of its clinical molecular diagnostic tests, and maintained its
full-year profit forecast.
The company expects to take a one-time charge of about $5.4
million in the fourth quarter from terminating a licensing deal
with a Roche Holding AG subsidiary.
However, for the full year, the company maintained its
adjusted earnings view at 41-44 cents a share.
Third-quarter net income was $1.9 million, or 3 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 11 cents a share. Revenue rose 25
percent to $70.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 2 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $68.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cepheid shares had closed at $38.55 Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)