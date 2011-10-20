UPDATE 1-Cepheid Q3 beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.11 vs est of $0.02

* Rev up 25 pct to $70.2 mln vs est of $68.2 mln

* Keeps FY adj EPS view at $0.41-$0.44 (Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Cepheid posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased sales of its clinical molecular diagnostic tests, and maintained its full-year profit forecast.

The company expects to take a one-time charge of about $5.4 million in the fourth quarter from terminating a licensing deal with a Roche Holding AG subsidiary.

However, for the full year, the company maintained its adjusted earnings view at 41-44 cents a share.

Third-quarter net income was $1.9 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 11 cents a share. Revenue rose 25 percent to $70.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 2 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $68.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cepheid shares had closed at $38.55 Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)