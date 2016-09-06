UPDATE 3-Danaher to buy Cepheid in $4 bln deal to expand in diagnostics

(Adds conference call details, analyst comments, updates
shares)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 6 Danaher Corp said on Tuesday it
would buy medical diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal
valued at $4 billion, including debt, that will strengthen its
presence in molecular diagnostics.
Danaher, which develops technology for the dental, life
sciences, diagnostics and environmental industries, spun off its
industrial division in July to focus on science and technology.
Piper Jaffray analysts said the transaction made strategic
sense since Danaher had a large diagnostics business but lacked
a strong molecular presence, where Cepheid a market leader.
Sunnyvale, California-based Cepheid develops molecular
systems for genetic testing. The technology involves
characterizing the individual's genetic make-up to help doctors
with diagnosis, prognosis and treatment options.
Cepheid's GeneXpert systems provide test results in up to
two hours for various conditions including infectious diseases,
sexual health and virology, and can be used in small labs and
are easily scalable for use by large hospitals.
Washington, D.C.-based Danaher said it would pay $53 per
share in cash, a premium of 54 percent to Cepheid's close of
$34.42 on Friday.
Another bidder is unlikely, given that a takeover had been
speculated for many years, BTIG analysts said in a client note.
"Fear of dilution in the face of relatively limited
diagnostics M&A has dampened investor enthusiasm for small-cap
diagnostics stocks over the past several months," they said.
GenMark Diagnostics Inc and Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
are the next logical takeover candidates, they added.
Cepheid, which is expecting revenue of $618 million-$635
million in 2016, anticipates launching in 2017 its Omni
point-of-care (POC) device, which is portable and allows testing
to be conducted near to where the patient is receiving care.
Danaher Chief Executive Thomas Joyce, on a call with
analysts, said ease-of-use, scalability and the opportunity to
shift to POC testing had given Cepheid a differentiated position
despite increasing investment in the industry.
The addition of Cepheid will improve operational
efficiencies and expand margins in its $5 billion diagnostics
unit, the company said.
Danaher, which traces its origins to the Celtic word meaning
"swift flowing", has bought more than 400 companies since 1984.
Danaher will focus on smaller bolt-on acquisitions over the
next year, Joyce said.
Fenwick & West is Cepheid's legal adviser, and Goldman Sachs
its financial adviser.
Cepheid's stock were trading at $52.28 at midday, just shy
of the $53 offer price. Danaher's shares were down 1.8 percent
at $79.75.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover; additional reporting by Ankur
Banerjee; Editing by Ted Kerr and Shounak Dasgupta)