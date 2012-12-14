版本:
New Issue- Cequel Communications adds $1 bln in notes

Dec 14 Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC
 and Cequel Communications Capital Corp on Thursday
added $1 billion of senior notes to an existing issue in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $750 million. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: CEQUEL COMMUNICATIONS

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    09/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 5.751 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/28/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 489 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

