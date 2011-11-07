UPDATE 1-Ceragon Networks Q3 profit narrows

(Adds further details, comment by CEO)

TEL AVIV Nov 7 Israeli telecoms equipments maker Ceragon Networks reported a lower quarterly profit on Monday due to an acquisition and forecast a slower pace of revenue growth ahead due to weak global economic growth.

Ceragon, which provides networks connecting cellular radio masts with operators' networks, earned two cents a share excluding one-off items, compared with 15 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 86 percent to $116.1 million, although sales were up 5 percent from the April-June period.

Ceragon's bottom line was hit by the purchase of loss-making Norwegian firm Nera early in 2011. It had said the acquisition would weigh on profitability over the first three quarters of the year.

"We expect to continue growing revenues, probably at a slower pace than originally expected because we cannot ignore the macro economic uncertainty and the issues in India affecting order patterns," said Ira Palti, Ceragon's president and chief executive.

"Our plan to migrate customers to lower-cost higher functionality and capacity products is proceeding smoothly, and we continue to expect we will reach our gross margin target of the mid-30s by the end of next year."

Given the current level of visibility, Ceragon said it was targeting a non-GAAP operating margin of 8-9 percent by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)