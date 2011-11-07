UPDATE 1-Ceragon Networks Q3 profit narrows

(Adds further details, comment by CEO)
TEL AVIV Nov 7 Israeli telecoms equipments
maker Ceragon Networks reported a lower
quarterly profit on Monday due to an acquisition and forecast a
slower pace of revenue growth ahead due to weak global economic
growth.
Ceragon, which provides networks connecting cellular radio
masts with operators' networks, earned two cents a share
excluding one-off items, compared with 15 cents a year earlier.
Revenue grew 86 percent to $116.1 million, although sales were
up 5 percent from the April-June period.
Ceragon's bottom line was hit by the purchase of loss-making
Norwegian firm Nera early in 2011. It had said the acquisition
would weigh on profitability over the first three quarters of
the year.
"We expect to continue growing revenues, probably at a
slower pace than originally expected because we cannot ignore
the macro economic uncertainty and the issues in India
affecting order patterns," said Ira Palti, Ceragon's president
and chief executive.
"Our plan to migrate customers to lower-cost higher
functionality and capacity products is proceeding smoothly, and
we continue to expect we will reach our gross margin target of
the mid-30s by the end of next year."
Given the current level of visibility, Ceragon said it was
targeting a non-GAAP operating margin of 8-9 percent by the end
of 2012.
