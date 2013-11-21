版本:
BRIEF-Ceragon Networks prices public offering of 14 mln common shares at $2.40/share

Nov 20 Ceragon Networks Ltd : * Prices underwritten public offering of ordinary shares * Says public offering of 14 million common shares priced at $2.40 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
