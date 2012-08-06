UPDATE 1-Ceragon Networks moves to profit on Latam, Africa wins

* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.08 vs $0.07 forecast

TEL AVIV Aug 6 Israeli telecom equipment maker Ceragon Networks moved to a profit in the second quarter on record revenue from sales to leading operators in Africa and Latin America, the company said on Monday.

Ceragon, which provides wireless connections between cellular radio masts and an operator's core network, earned 8 cents a share excluding one-off items in the quarter, compared with a 4 cent loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $119.1 million.

The company was expected by analysts to report adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents on revenue of $120.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had negative cash flow from operations in the quarter relating to additional working capital requirements associated with more sales to Tier 1 operators in Latin America and Africa that have longer payment terms and practices.

"We believe this represents a temporary timing issue, which we have addressed by drawing down on our unused credit facilities," said Ira Palti, president and chief executive of Ceragon.

He said the company is gaining share in key growth regions.

"Therefore, we expect to be able to continue to grow revenues and improve profitability and cash flow, even in light of growing macro headwinds," Palti said.

Latin America accounted for 31 percent of revenue and Africa 20 percent.