公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 00:44 BJT

Israel's Ceragon files shelf registration to raise up to $150 mln

Aug 15 Israeli telecom equipment maker Ceragon Networks filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under which Caregon may sell shares, warrants, debt securities or any other combination valued up to $150 million.

