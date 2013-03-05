REFILE-CERAWEEK-UPDATE 1-Conoco CEO sees N. American energy exports within a decade

By Anna Driver HOUSTON, March 5Production of oil and gas from shale basins like the Eagle Ford in south Texas are growing fast enough that North America may be an energy exporter within a decade, the chief executive of ConocoPhillips said on Tuesday. U.S. imports of foreign crude fell to the lowest level in 15 last year as domestic production surged and demand fell, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Administration last month. "The new landscape is like someone picked up the energy world and tilted it," Ryan Lance, Conoco's CEO told IHS CERAWeek delegates attending the Houston energy conference. The growing supplies of light, sweet crude oil produced from shale formations may eventually make its way to refineries in export markets including Mexico, South America and Europe. "We believe ultimately we'll have to address the exportation of crude," the CEO said. Shale development, which brings a faster payoff than a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, has changed the investment cycle because it does not require massive up-front investments, Lance said. Companies are also being pushed to speed up drilling times, improve efficiency and control costs as rig fleets are rolled out in shale and other unconventional formations. "These are huge drilling programs that need more people to run them," Lance said. "So planning and execution is very different from a deepwater development with far few wells." Shale development may be jeopardized, however, if the industry is not taxed fairly and the government does not open more areas to development, the executive said. Lance does not personally know nuclear physicist, Ernest Moniz who is President Barack Obama's nominee for the next energy secretary but said he understood he had a "balanced" approach to the sector and looked forward to working with him. Shares of ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company by market value rose 14 cents to $57.76 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading.