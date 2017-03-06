CERAWEEK -Pipeline opposition driving permit delays, raising costs -Enbridge CEO

Houston, March 6 Enbridge Chief Executive Al
Monaco said opposition to new energy transportation routes is
driving permitting delays and increasing costs for new pipeline
projects.
Speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston,
Monaco said companies should better engage local communities
before starting construction projects. He proposed companies
should be able to get a "national interest determination" to
streamline approval processes.
"Project and landowner issues have really become national
issues," the chief executive of the Calgary-based crude oil and
natural gas pipeline operator said on Monday, arguing for a new
process to get approvals for interstate projects.
