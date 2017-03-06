版本:
CERAWEEK -Pipeline opposition driving permit delays, raising costs -Enbridge CEO

Houston, March 6 Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said opposition to new energy transportation routes is driving permitting delays and increasing costs for new pipeline projects.

Speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Monaco said companies should better engage local communities before starting construction projects. He proposed companies should be able to get a "national interest determination" to streamline approval processes.

"Project and landowner issues have really become national issues," the chief executive of the Calgary-based crude oil and natural gas pipeline operator said on Monday, arguing for a new process to get approvals for interstate projects. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Andrew Hay)
