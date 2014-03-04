CERAWEEK-Eni CEO says early production of Venezuela offshore gas project to start end 2014

HOUSTON, March 4 Italy's Eni and
Spain's Repsol will start early production of their
offshore natural gas project in the Gulf of Venezuela with PDVSA
at the end of this year, Eni's CEO said on Tuesday.
Paolo Scaroni said Eni and Venezuela's state-run PDVSA will
reach 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production at
the Orinoco belt in 2016 after starting early production last
year.
Turning to Africa, he said at the IHS CERAWeek energy
conference that Eni is producing 220,000-230,000 bpd of crude in
Libya after reaching 80 percent capacity. He added that the
situation in Nigeria is not improving. The company's latest
quarterly results were hit by instability in Africa.