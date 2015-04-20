CERAWEEK-Oil price collapse calls for new breed of CEO -consultant

HOUSTON, April 20 The energy sector will need a
"new breed" of executives who innovate in real-time to
effectively navigate through the crude oil price collapse and
the industry transformation that is expected to follow, an
energy headhunter and leadership consultant said on Monday.
The oil price crash represents for some "a great chance to
seize on the crisis and turn it into an opportunity," Les
Csorba, a partner with Heidrick & Struggles in Houston, said on
the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference.
As baby-boomer oil executives near retirement, their
replacements need to abandon the notion that production growth
should be pursued at any cost, a mentality that dominated the
sector before drilling for oil and natural gas took off in North
America's shale formations.
Two executives that typify the new breed include the chief
executive officers of Apache Corp and Chesapeake Energy
. Apache's John Christmann and Chesapeake's Doug Lawler
represent "a distinct departure from the stereotypical
swashbuckling oil and gas executive whose free spending and
large bets on assets risked placing the business in a precarious
position," said Csorba.
Lawler has an intense focus on improving returns, while
Christmann, who took over in January, has slashed spending and
is drilling unconventional wells in places that offer the
fattest returns, like the Permian Basin.
Additionally, executives should not repeat the mistakes of
past downturns and cut too deeply with money-saving layoffs.
Instead they should ensure that young executives are well
prepared for bigger jobs.
As one example, he points to U.S. oil and gas company Noble
Energy, which started investing in executive assessment
and executive coaching plans well before the downturn, leaving
the company with deep management expertise to tap for ideas in
the current low crude price environment, said Csorba.
Csorba also expects a great deal of transformation in the
sector as companies adopt and innovate as a means of coping with
low crude prices. For example, some U.S. oil and gas companies
are taking on some oilfield service company functions on a small
scale as a means of ensuring access to "quality people and
equipment" when prices recover, said Csorba.
