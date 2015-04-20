CERAWEEK-Evoking Iran, U.S. senator pushes for oil exports

(Adds ConocoPhillips CEO quote)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 20 Senator Lisa Murkowski
(R-Alaska) said on Monday she will introduce legislation this
year to allow U.S. crude exports, saying the Obama
administration should not dare lift sanctions on Iran before
scrapping the U.S. crude export ban.
"It's time to lift America's ban on crude oil exports,"
Murkowski said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the
world's largest annual gathering of oil executives.
"We shouldn't lift sanctions on Iranian oil while we are
keeping restrictions on American oil," she said. "It just
doesn't make sense."
The Obama administration has been locked in deep talks for
weeks designed to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions, using the
easing of sanctions as a bargaining chip. While the final
framework of the deal has yet to be determined, it appears it
would let Iran export far more crude oil than at present.
"We are one of a very few nations that would limit our own
opportunity through our own policy," said Murkowski, who became
chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Committee in January. "We're willing to back off sanctions on
Iran while keeping sanctions on us."
Murkowski, by linking a domestic policy issue to a foreign
policy one, was sending a clear message to Obama that lawmakers
from oil states might show more support for a deal with Iran if
the U.S. crude export ban ends.
Lifting the ban has been a key focus for oil and natural gas
producers as well, many of whom long to export shale-derived
hydrocarbons globally.
"Energy should be traded internationally like any other
product," Ryan Lance, the chief executive ConocoPhillips, the
world's largest independent oil and gas company, said at
CERAWeek.
Lightly processed super-light oil, known as condensate, can
be exported from the United States without violating the U.S
crude export ban, though the full ban on shipping extracted
crude oil remains intact.
Lance said U.S. refiners could not handle all of the
condensate produced from shale so it made sense to ship the
excess to global markets.
Energy economists say that if the export ban were lifted,
gasoline prices would fall for all consumers while generating
jobs and tax revenue.
No timeline has been set to introduce the bill, a Murkowski
spokesman said.
Murkowski said the bill to lift the ban will be separate
from an energy policy bill she is crafting with other senators.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Anna Driver; Additional
reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Terry Wade and Ted Botha)