CERAWEEK-Exxon to invest $20 bln on U.S. Gulf refining projects

HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it
would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand chemical and
refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The investments at 11 sites should create 35,000 temporary
construction jobs and 12,000 permanent jobs, Chief Executive
Darren Woods said in a speech at CERAWeek, the world's largest
gathering of energy executives in Houston.
Exxon last month pledged to boost this year's spending by 16
percent to expand operations, especially in shale production,
after the company posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by rising oil prices and lower costs.
The quarterly report was Exxon's first under Woods, after
former CEO Rex Tillerson was appointed as U.S. President Donald
Trump's secretary of state.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)