CERAWEEK-Exxon to invest $20 bln on U.S. Gulf Coast refining projects

(Adds Trump spokesman comments)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it
would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and
oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The investments at 11 sites should create 35,000 temporary
construction jobs and 12,000 permanent jobs, Chief Executive
Darren Woods said in a speech at CERAWeek, the world's largest
gathering of energy executives.
Some of the expansions began in 2013, but the scope of the
project is now growing and the timeline extended, Exxon said.
Woods ran Exxon's refining division before becoming CEO two
months ago, and the new spending benefits a sector with which he
has significant experience and comfort. Investments in the
high-margin projects should help ease concerns from Wall Street
that Exxon's growth potential - especially in oil and gas
exploration and production - is sliding.
"Exxon Mobil is building a manufacturing powerhouse along
the U.S. Gulf Coast," Woods said. "These businesses are
leveraging the shale revolution to manufacture cleaner fuels and
more energy-efficient plastics."
The investments across Texas and Louisiana will take
advantage of cheap shale gas to make plastics and other
chemicals for export. The strategy builds on prior steps Exxon
and peers, including Dow Chemical Co, have taken in the
wake of the American shale expansion, which sharply cut
production costs.
"The supply is here. The demand is there. We want to keep
connecting those dots," Woods said.
Exxon last month pledged to boost this year's spending by 16
percent to expand operations, especially in shale production,
after the company posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by rising oil prices and lower costs.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who tapped former Exxon CEO Rex
Tillerson for secretary of state, praised the company's spending
plans as an example of "a true American success story." Most of
the permanent jobs are expected to pay more than $100,000 per
year.
"This is exactly the kind of investment, economic
development and job creation that will help put Americans back
to work," Trump said.
When asked if Trump was taking credit for an investment
program that began under former President Barack Obama in 2013,
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Exxon made it clear
to the president it was investing more in the United States
because of his push for fewer regulations and tax relief.
The bulk of the expansion will take place in Beaumont,
Texas, with plans to expand polyethylene production, oil
refining capacity and liquefied natural gas exports.
Exxon also will increase its lubricant manufacturing
capacity and potentially build a new refinery to produce ethane,
a key building block for chemical production.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Woods spent the larger part of his speech discussing climate
change, an area for which Exxon has come under attack in the
past year. The global economy can grow while also improving the
climate, he said.
"I believe the assumption that affordable energy and a
cleaner environment are a zero-sum game is mistaken," he said.
"It underestimates the power of technology."
Woods highlighted Exxon's research into carbon capture
sequestration, biofuels and other areas as ones helping the
company expand its operations beyond oil and gas.
"The only way to keep winning in a competitive market is to
keep innovating," he said.
Hoping to stem at least some of the environmental
controversy, Exxon in January, just after Woods became CEO,
named an environmentalist to its board of directors.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Jonathan Oatis)