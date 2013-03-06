CERAWEEK-GM targets 15 pct weight cut in cars through model year 2016

HOUSTON, March 6 General Motors Co is
targeting a reduction in the weight of its vehicles of up to 15
percent through the 2016 model year, the U.S. automaker's top
executive said on Wednesday.
"We will reduce vehicle mass," Chief Executive Dan Akerson
said in a speech he is scheduled to deliver at the IHS CERAWeek
energy conference in Houston. "A good rule of thumb is that a 10
percent reduction in curb weight will reduce fuel consumption by
about 6.5 percent."
GM, which provided a copy of the speech, will introduce
2016-model cars and trucks in the fall of 2015.
Akerson also called on U.S. President Barack Obama to
appoint a blue-ribbon commission to develop a 30-year U.S.
energy policy framework with checkpoints every five years.
He said the group needs to include a broad cross-section of
energy producers, such as utilities and oil, gas and mining
companies; labor groups; and energy consumers such as GM,
working together to negotiate clear targets and a timeline to
advance the U.S. energy agenda.
The U.S. auto industry is pushing to meet the government's
requirement for corporate average fuel economy of 54.5 miles per
gallon (23.2 km per liter) by 2025.
Last fall, GM said it was targeting building up to 500,000
vehicles a year that include some form of electrification by
2017, including cars such as the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid.
On Wednesday, Akerson said that commitment would
save 12 billion gallons (45.4 billion liters) of fuel over the
life of the vehicles GM builds between 2011 and 2017.
He also said natural gas as a motor fuel represents a "huge
and largely untapped opportunity for commercial fleets and
long-haul truckers". Energy diversity is critical, he said.
Akerson said nearly every president since Richard Nixon has
grappled with high oil costs and the solutions have largely
consisted of curbing demand via regulatory pressure and
incentives to speed the adoption of alternative energy.
Policymakers have not established a long-term, cohesive energy
policy.
"We were reactive, lurching from crisis to crisis. And
before you knew it, we were all wearing sweaters and driving
55 mph," he said.
In addition to lighter vehicles and more electrification, GM
is investing in advanced materials such as nano steels and
carbon fiber, deploying clean diesel engines, rolling out such
technologies as turbocharging and direct injection, and reducing
carbon dioxide emissions in manufacturing, Akerson said.