BRIEF-GM says Europe auto demand could be down 8-10 percent in 2013

March 6 General Motors Co : * CEO, while discussing Europe, says looks like auto demand could be down 8-10

percent this year * CEO says closure of German plant should get it about to where capacity meets

demand

