CERAWEEK-Saudi Arabia, not U.S. shale, world's swing oil producer-Hess

HOUSTON Feb 23 OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, not
the United States and its shale fields, is the world's true
swing oil producer, able to start or stop production quickly in
response to demand, the chief executive of Hess Corp
said on Tuesday.
The frank admission from the head of one of America's
largest oil producers comes as the industry grapples with crude
at decade-low prices, which many blame on the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' decision in
late 2014 to hold production steady.
A 70-percent slump in prices has eroded industry margins and
forced a dramatic prioritization of capital, with budgets
slashed and thousands laid off.
"A swing producer means that virtually at the flip of a
switch, you can go up several hundred thousand barrels per day
or down several hundred thousand barrels per day," John Hess
said in an interview on the sidelines of IHS CERAWeek, the
world's largest annual gathering of oil executives.
"Shale can't do that. Saudi Arabia can."
A swing producer has outsized control over oil prices by
being able to depress prices with oversupply or boost prices
with production cuts.
By describing Saudi Arabia's role as the globe's swing
producer, Hess is effectively acknowledging that the country and
OPEC's influence on oil prices is far more important than many
American executives had hoped or realized as the shale industry
has matured since 2009.
Harold Hamm, chief executive of Hess rival Continental
Resources Inc, famously called Saudi Arabia the
"toothless tiger" in 2014, saying the country's influence on
global markets was diminishing, a statement that now seems
misguided.
Ali Al-Naimi, Saudi Arabia's oil minister, went so far as to
point that out in a speech to the CERAWeek conference on
Tuesday.
"We remain committed to supplying a large portion of the
world's energy demands," Naimi said, noting that the kingdom
covered global supply needs after Hurricane Katrina shut down
part of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's oil production in 2005.
Hess described American production as "short-cycle," not
able to start or stop immediately, but rather over a longer
period of roughly a year.
Shale producers take between six and 12 months to ramp down
production, a process that involves idling rigs and work crews.
Ramping up production typically takes a similar timeline.
"We're as strong as we thought we were, but there were
people who didn't understand shale's behavior versus a swing
producer's behavior," Hess said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)