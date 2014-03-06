CERAWEEK-EPA chief tells energy execs she won't put 'brakes on business'

HOUSTON, March 6 Carbon regulations can be
crafted to help offset climate change without "putting the
brakes on business," U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Gina McCarthy said at a major energy conference on
Thursday.
"We don't have to choose between a healthy environment and a
healthy economy," said McCarthy, who has run the EPA for nearly
a year.
McCarthy's speech to IHS CERAWeek, the largest meeting of
energy executives in the world, was the first by an EPA
administrator since the conference began 33 years ago, a sign of
the Obama administration's growing acknowledgement that the boom
in unconventional oil and natural gas production over the past
five years has been one of the U.S economy's brightest spots.