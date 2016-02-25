CERAWEEK-U.S. shale needs $60-$70 barrel oil to grow-Pioneer CEO

HOUSTON Feb 24 Operators drilling in shale fields in the United States will not be able to increase oil output until crude oil climbs back up to $60 to $70 a barrel, Scott Sheffield, the CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Wednesday.

"We just don't have the cash flow and the margins to drill enough wells to grow the business," Sheffield told the IHSCERAWeek energy conference.

Sheffield also said he expect asset sales and consolidation to pick up when oil prices rise to $45 to $50 a barrel, much higher than the current price around $30 a barrel. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)