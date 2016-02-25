CERAWEEK-U.S. shale needs $60-$70 barrel oil to grow-Pioneer CEO

BRIEF-China Oceanwide and IDG Capital report agreement to acquire IDG
China Oceanwide and IDG Capital announce agreement to acquire IDG
HOUSTON Feb 24 Operators drilling in shale fields in the United States will not be able to increase oil output until crude oil climbs back up to $60 to $70 a barrel, Scott Sheffield, the CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Wednesday.
"We just don't have the cash flow and the margins to drill enough wells to grow the business," Sheffield told the IHSCERAWeek energy conference.
Sheffield also said he expect asset sales and consolidation to pick up when oil prices rise to $45 to $50 a barrel, much higher than the current price around $30 a barrel. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.
Nv5 global inc says secured a $5 million contract with dallas fort worth international airport