CERAWEEK-Philadelphia Energy IPO remains on hold - CEO

HOUSTON Feb 23 Philadelphia Energy Solutions'
initial public offering remains stalled with capital markets
having tightened alongside the collapse in crude prices, the
chief executive of the oil refiner backed by Carlyle Group LP
said on Tuesday.
"A lot of people lost a lot of money riding crude oil down
so that's a nervous investor," CEO Philip Rinaldi said on the
sidelines of the annual CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston.
"Just keeping the IPO open and alive and we're watching the
markets."
Rinaldi also said the 330,000 barrels per day refinery may
add alkylation capacity in response to growing demand for
octane, a key ingredient in premium gasoline that powers
high-compression engines.
Valero Energy Corp and Alon USA Energy are
adding alkylation units at their Houston and Louisiana
refineries, respectively, and Marathon Petroleum Corp is
planning one in southeast Ohio at its newly acquired MarkWest
Energy assets.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)