CERAWEEK-Total CEO worried Yemen unrest could spread through Middle East

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, April 21 Conflicts between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims in Yemen threaten to spread throughout the Middle East and further destabilize the region, Total SA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Tuesday.
Total pulled more than 800 employees and their families from a liquified natural gas plant it operates in Yemen earlier this month, declaring force majeure and halting all production.
"I'm afraid it could be a very destabilizing element for the entire region," Pouyanné said of Yemen at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world's largest annual gathering of oil executives.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.