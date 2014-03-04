CERAWEEK-Keystone XL pipeline will be built, TransCanada CEO says

HOUSTON, March 4 TransCanada Corp is
confident the controversial Keystone XL pipeline will receive
Obama administration approval and be built, Chief Executive Russ
Girling said on Tuesday.
"It is the next pipeline that is going to be built" in the
United States, Girling said in an interview at IHS CERAWeek in
Houston.
The pipeline network was designed in four phases, three of
which have been built already. TransCanada began shipping
Canadian crude oil to Texas in January.
The Keystone XL portion of the network would increase
capacity and allow Bakken crude oil from North Dakota and
Montana to be shipped on the network.
TransCanada also would be open to building oil-loading hubs
for rail networks, depending on customer needs, Girling said.
Rival Enbridge has built its own network of rail hubs
to service areas with limit pipeline capacity.