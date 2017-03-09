CERAWEEK-Oil executives cautiously optimistic about Trump policies

| HOUSTON, March 9
HOUSTON, March 9 Oil executives cautioned it is
too soon to gauge the impact of President Donald Trump's policy
proposals on their businesses, but they are looking forward to
hearing more about plans for energy regulation, trade and
taxation.
Tougher environmental regulations under the Obama
administration stymied energy infrastructure projects like the
Keystone XL crude pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline, and
required automakers and refiners to spend more to reduce
pollutants.
Spirits at the CERAWeek conference this year have been
buoyed by higher energy prices after a bruising two years for
the oil and gas industry. Crude fell by more than 70 percent
from mid-2014 to early-2016 amid a global supply glut.
Trump has vowed to bolster U.S. infrastructure spending and
slash regulations, pledges welcomed by business leaders
attending the annual energy event.
"We have a unique president today," Continental Resources
Inc Chief Executive Harold Hamm said on Wednesday,
"unique in that he keeps his promises." Hamm, an early supporter
of the president, said: "It is a good start."
Pro-energy policies and regulatory roll-backs anticipated
from the new administration could lure more investment to the
industry, but so far the details of Trump's plans and a
potential border adjustment tax remain unclear.
"Political rhetoric has to translate into tangible policy,"
Vimal Kapur, president of Honeywell Process Solutions,
said in an interview with Reuters.
"We're exporting gas, so we're very happy," said Charif
Souki, chairman of Tellurian Inc, which recently
received approval to export liquefied natural gas to free trade
agreement countries from its Driftwood project near Lake
Charles, Louisiana.
But he added, "It's too soon to say where the Trump
administration is going to go on the long-term basis. We have to
give them a chance to start articulating policy."
Formerly the head of LNG exporter Cheniere Energy, Souki was
a high-profile supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton, donating
to her presidential campaign and the Hillary Victory Fund, a
joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National
Committee.
TRADE POLICIES IN LIMBO
Feelings toward proposed Trump administration policies were
mixed among international energy officials, which could see
their businesses and economies impacted by renegotiated trade
policies.
Mexico, which imports over 800,000 barrels per day of fuels
from the United States and supplies crude to U.S. refineries,
has had a rocky relationship with the new administration,
largely driven by a dispute over a proposed border wall.
But executives from Mexico stressed the importance of
continued cooperation between the neighbors.
"There are large exchanges of services we contract from each
other back and forward. It's in our best interest to continue to
construct and build on it, to make it stronger," said Jose
Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, chief executive of state-run oil firm
Pemex.
Trump's desire to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) has also drawn concern from Canada, which
exports around 3.5 million barrels per day of crude to the
United States.
"The NAFTA situation is yet to be determined. I think
everyone is anxious to get after it," said Al Monaco, chief
executive of Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc.
For its part, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer
and a long-time ally of the United States, struck a tone of
optimism toward Trump's support for the energy industry.
"We welcome the new administration's attention to strategic
energy issues. I personally look forward to working with the new
administration," said Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih.
Oil executives in the United States and abroad are closely
watching a Republican proposal for a border adjustment tax,
which would tax imports in a bid to spur U.S. production of
goods and resources. Exported goods would be exempt from the
tax.
"There's a lot of speculation," said Monaco, stressing the
importance of getting heavy Canadian oil to U.S. refiners that
rely on it.
While opponents of the border tax have said it could drive
up the cost of gasoline and other fuels, refining executives
have been hesitant to draw conclusions about its impact.
Dan Romasko, chief executive of Motiva Enterprises LLC
, said it is hard to believe U.S. consumers would
accept higher fuel prices due to a proposed border tax on
imports.
