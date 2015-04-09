MOVES-Cerberus hires Andrew Frank as managing director

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
April 9 Private investment firm Cerberus Capital Management LP appointed Andrew Frank as managing director to oversee non sponsor-backed lending and to create partnerships with other lending institutions, intermediaries and advisory firms.
Frank, who will be based in New York, joins from Stifel Nicolaus where he worked as managing director and head of syndication for debt capital markets. He worked at Stifel Nicolaus from 2010 to 2014. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.