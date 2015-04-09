MOVES-Cerberus hires Andrew Frank as managing director

April 9 Private investment firm Cerberus Capital Management LP appointed Andrew Frank as managing director to oversee non sponsor-backed lending and to create partnerships with other lending institutions, intermediaries and advisory firms.

Frank, who will be based in New York, joins from Stifel Nicolaus where he worked as managing director and head of syndication for debt capital markets. He worked at Stifel Nicolaus from 2010 to 2014. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)