Cerberus launches up to $446 mln selldown in Japan's Seibu - IFR

HONG KONG, April 26 U.S. private equity firm
Cerberus Capital Management LP launched a selldown of up to $446
million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported on
Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Cerberus is offering 25 million shares of Seibu at a
discount of between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent to their
Wednesday closing price of 1,999 yen each, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
A Tokyo-based official at Cerberus declined to comment,
while a spokesman for Seibu said the company had no comment on
the selldown.
The New York-based firm led a bailout of Seibu in 2006, but
clashed with the board over IPO timing that did not take place
until 2014. The fund unsuccessfully tried to take control of the
company's board and has since been reducing its stake in Seibu.
(Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Additional reporting by
Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)