Cerberus's Feinberg believes Europe will stabilize

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] co-founder Stephen Feinberg said he believes that European nations will be able to stabilize the region, but there are risks if they move too slowly.

"I have a cautious optimism that Germany, the IMF and major nations in Europe will put together the necessary plan in Europe to stabilize the region and some of the most important southern countries that have issues, like Spain and Italy," Feinberg, one of the best-known private equity financiers in the world, said at the Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst conference in New York.

He doesn't believe that the countries will come together as quickly as observers in the United States would like.

"There's risk if it happens too slowly that the markets could go into a crisis," he said.

Still, Feinberg told the conference that Cerberus was investing in loan portfolios in European banks.

"Banks for the first time in Europe in a long time are selling large loan portfolios," Feinberg said. "We've bought a number already and there's a lot in the pipeline."

He said that sellers have been pricing in a lot of macroeconomic uncertainty when they've been valuing the portfolios, and the fact that the portfolios require a lot of restructuring.

"There is a cooperation with the banks on some kind of reasonable pricing," Feinberg said.

Cerberus, founded in 1992 and named after the mythical multi-headed dog guarding the gates of the underworld, raised a $7.5 billion fund in 2007. Feinberg has said he wants his next fund to be significantly smaller.

Feinberg, a Princeton graduate, worked at investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert before co-founding Cerberus. (Reporting by Michael Erman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)