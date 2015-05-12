Cerberus cuts back Japan operations amid lack of targets -sources

TOKYO May 12 U.S. private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management LP is effectively pulling back from Japan
after failing to win control of railway firm Seibu Holdings
and due to a lack of investment targets, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Cerberus was among the early U.S. investors along with Lone
Star and Goldman Sachs to be drawn to Japan's failed
banks and hotels following the bursting of the country's asset
bubble in the early 1990s. Having turned the businesses around
and sold them for a profit in initial public offerings, most
have scaled down their Japan distressed investment operations in
the absence of similar opportunities.
Now Cerberus has joined the exodus and sold off everything
except its 35 percent stake in railway and property conglomerate
Seibu, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss the
matter publicly. Cerberus is among the last remaining global
distressed investors to pull back from Japan.
The sources said 15 senior officials including president
Yoshiteru Suzuki left Cerberus Japan earlier this year. Brian
Saunders remained as president, but he was overseeing a
drastically reduced team.
"Cerberus is effectively pulling out from Japan," said one
of the people.
In response to requests for comment, Cerberus referred
Reuters to a statement to clients in which the firm said it
would continue to look for investment opportunities in Japan
under new management.
The firm led a bailout of Seibu in 2006 after a scandal
involving falsified shareholder records resulted in its
delisting. After clashing with the company over its IPO, the
fund unsuccessfully tried to take control of its board.
Cerberus has not made new major investments in Japan in
recent years and its activities have been mostly focused on
reaping returns from past deals.
Last year, separate sources said Cerberus had completed a
sale of its 55 percent stake in property operator Kokusai Kogyo
Co for 140 billion yen ($1.2 billion). It also exited other
investments in Japan, the people said.
The fund had been looking for new opportunities in Japan but
decided to cut back on operations given the poor prospects, the
people said.
Cerberus became widely known in Japan in the 2000s when it
invested in companies including Aozora Bank Ltd.
($1 = 120.1700 yen)
