UPDATE 1-Ceres Inc cuts expected IPO price to $16-$17/shr

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Cuts expected price range from $21.00 and $23.00 apiece
* Sees IPO of 5 mln shares
Feb 8 Agricultural biotechnology company Ceres Inc cut its price expectation for its initial public offering to between $16 and $17 per share from between $21 and $23 earlier.
Last month, the company had said it expected to raise about $97.8 million from its IPO of 5 million shares.
It now expects to raise about $72.2 million and plans to use most of the proceeds for research and development and capital spending.
Ceres sells seeds to produce renewable bioenergy feedstocks.
The Thousand Oaks, California-based company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CERE."
Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are acting as the lead underwriters to the offering.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.