UPDATE 1-Ceres Inc cuts expected IPO price to $16-$17/shr

* Cuts expected price range from $21.00 and $23.00 apiece

* Sees IPO of 5 mln shares

Feb 8 Agricultural biotechnology company Ceres Inc cut its price expectation for its initial public offering to between $16 and $17 per share from between $21 and $23 earlier.

Last month, the company had said it expected to raise about $97.8 million from its IPO of 5 million shares.

It now expects to raise about $72.2 million and plans to use most of the proceeds for research and development and capital spending.

Ceres sells seeds to produce renewable bioenergy feedstocks.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CERE."

Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are acting as the lead underwriters to the offering.