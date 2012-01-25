UPDATE 1-Ceres Inc sees IPO priced at $21-$23/shr

* Sees IPO of 5 mln shares at $21-$23 each
* To list on Nasdaq under "CERE"
* Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital lead underwriters
Jan 25 Agricultural biotechnology company
Ceres Inc said it expects to sell 5 million shares in its
initial public offering at $21 to $23 apiece.
The Boston-based company expects to raise about $97.8
million in the offering, partly for research and development and
capital spending, and expects to list on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "CERE".
In May last year, the company had filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial offer worth up
to $100 million.
Ceres is a biotechnology company selling seeds to produce
renewable bioenergy feedstocks that can enable the large-scale
replacement of petroleum and other fossil fuels.
The company's stockholders include private equity firms such
as Warburg Pincus and Monsanto Co, none of whom are
selling their shares in the IPO.
Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are acting as lead
underwriters to the offering, the company said in a filing.