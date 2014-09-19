UPDATE 1-Cerner and Athenahealth say integrating with Apple's mobile health service

(Adds details on)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Cerner Corp and
Athenahealth Inc, two leading U.S. electronic health
record providers, said on Thursday they are working with Apple
Inc to develop applications that leverage Apple's
mobile health service HealthKit.
Cerner and Athenahealth representatives said they are
building integrations with HealthKit and working with Apple.
Previously, Apple announced a partnership with rival electronic
health record company Epic Systems. Apple did not respond to a
request for comment.
The goal is to help doctors monitor patients with chronic
conditions from home and identify health risks. HealthKit
gathers data from various applications and devices, including
blood pressure cuffs, accelerometers and glucose measurement
systems, and makes it easier for doctors to view it all in one
place.
Across the United States, hospitals are rolling out pilots
using HealthKit to improve preventative care, and potentially
cut costs. Cerner, Epic and Athenahealth are
central to these plans, as the patient-generated data is
ultimately stored in the electronic health record.
Both Athenahealth and Cerner have developed mobile
applications targeted at patients. HealthKit-compatible versions
of these apps will be available on the App Store when Apple
fixes a bug that forced health developers to pull their apps on
Wednesday.
Apple said it was working to address the bug. The HealthKit
apps will be available by the end of the month.
An Apple spokesperson did not respond to a request for
comment on Thursday about the company's new HealthKit partners.
Athenahealth vice president Abbe Don said the company will
use HealthKit to help patients with chronic conditions like
diabetes. Cerner senior director Brian Carter said care teams,
including doctors and nurses, will be able to access data from
HealthKit with patients' consent.
Carter said they will work closely with "focused smaller
organizations" to prove the value of the service. He said the
initial integration will focus on wellness and preventing the
onset of chronic conditions.
Athenahealth's Don said the company will test its "proof of
concept" application with one client, Hudson Headwaters Health
Network, a non-profit health center based in New York. Don said
medical device makers are also working on HealthKit integrations
for use in early trials.
"There is an awful lot we can do with HealthKit," she said.
