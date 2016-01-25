UPDATE 2-Healthcare IT firm Cerner's CEO diagnosed with cancer

(Changes source)
Jan 25 Healthcare IT company Cerner Corp's
Chief Executive, Neal Patterson, said he had been
diagnosed with a curable soft tissue cancer and that he planned
to start treatment immediately.
Patterson said he would stay involved in the business, but
travel less and attend fewer meetings, while receiving
treatment.
There was no evidence of the cancer elsewhere in his body,
Patterson said in a note to shareholders on Monday. (bit.ly/1RJ8msD).
The company's leadership was well-equipped to run operations
while he received treatment, Patterson said.
Patterson, who is also the company's chairman, co-founded
Cerner with two colleagues in 1979.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company's shares were down
about 1.27 percent at $56.65 on Monday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein disclosed in September that he had a "highly curable"
form of cancer and would be able to work mostly as normal during
treatment.
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon revealed in July
2014 that he had a curable form of throat cancer but said in
December that year that tests had showed there was "no evidence
of cancer" in his body.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)