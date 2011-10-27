UPDATE 1-Cerner Q3 beats on strong bookings

* Sees Q4 rev of $575-$595 mln vs est $569.9 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $0.48 vs est by $0.47
* Q3 rev rises 24 pct to $571.6 mln vs est $533.3 mln
* Shares up 2 pct after market
Oct 27 Health information technology company
Cerner Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat market
estimates helped by strong bookings, and forecast fourth-quarter
revenue above expectations.
The company's shares rose 2 percent to $66.80 in extended
trade. They closed at $65.49 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
For the fourth quarter, the Kansas City, Missouri-based
company expects adjusted earnings of 51-53 cents a share, on
revenue of $575-$595 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 52 cents a
share, on revenue of $569.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company earned $78.8 million, or
45 cents a share, compared with $60.9 million, or 36 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share. Revenue rose 24
percent to $571.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings of 47
cents a share on revenue of $533.3 million.
Booking rose 31 percent to $650.3 million in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)