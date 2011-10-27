UPDATE 1-Cerner Q3 beats on strong bookings

* Sees Q4 rev of $575-$595 mln vs est $569.9 mln

Oct 27 Health information technology company Cerner Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates helped by strong bookings, and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

The company's shares rose 2 percent to $66.80 in extended trade. They closed at $65.49 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company expects adjusted earnings of 51-53 cents a share, on revenue of $575-$595 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 52 cents a share, on revenue of $569.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company earned $78.8 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with $60.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share. Revenue rose 24 percent to $571.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $533.3 million.

Booking rose 31 percent to $650.3 million in the third quarter. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)