Cerner shares fall on weak bookings

July 27 Shares of Cerner Corp fell as
much as 7 percent after the healthcare IT company reported
quarterly order bookings below Street estimates.
Bookings in the second quarter were up 8 percent at $700.5
million, while analysts were expecting $710 million.
"The bookings were strong, but Street wanted more," Robert
W. Baird & Co analyst Eric Coldwell said in a client note.
On Thursday, Cerner reported second-quarter earnings of 59
cents per share, beating analysts estimates of 55 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, on the same day, rival Quality Systems withdrew its
full-year outlook after a weaker-than-expected start to the year
owing to slowing sales of its high-margin software systems.
"Peers' unfavorable commentary and results won't help and
sector sentiment is continuing a downward migration," Coldwell
said.
Cerner also competes with Athenahealth Inc in the
healthcare IT sector.
Baird, which lowered the price target on Cerner stock to $81
from $89, however expects a dip in the stock price to be an
"opportunity for investors willing to invest in a high quality
industry leader likely positioned to be the greatest share-taker
over the next one to three years."
Shares of the Kansas City, Missouri-based company were
trading down 6 percent at $73.30 on the Nasdaq. They touched a
low of $72.50.