Teachers block Cerrejon Colombia coal railway, exports continue

BOGOTA Oct 28 Teachers protesting over pay in northern Colombia are blocking the railway line of the country's largest coal miner Cerrejon, the company press officer said on Tuesday, but exports have not been affected because of sufficient stocks at its port terminal.

Trains which carry thermal coal to Cerrejon's private port remained stationary at either the port or the El Cerrejon open-pit mine, the official said.

"The blockage affects Cerrejon but is to do with the protesters' demands of the government. Supplies at the port are fine," said the official, who is not permitted by the company to be quoted by name.

Cerrejon, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc , BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore Plc , produced 33 million tonnes at its El Cerrejon mine in 2013 and exported 33.5 million by drawing on stocks.

Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter, shipping mainly to Europe, and expects to produce around 95 million tonnes this year up from 85.5 million last year. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Grant McCool)