Colombia's Cerrejon says to increase coal exports after tough 2013

| CARTAGENA, Colombia
CARTAGENA, Colombia May 15 Coal miner Cerrejon
expects to increase Colombian exports from last year when it
faced a month-long strike, despite expected El Nino-related dry
weather which could force miners to shut sections of their
mines, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The joint venture between Anglo American Plc, BHP
Billiton Ltd and Glencore Xstrata PLC, is the
biggest coal miner in the world's No. 4 exporter, where a
strengthening peso and distant markets are posing challenges.
Chief Executive Roberto Junguito said Cerrejon's exports
should rise from last year's 33 million tonnes but he declined
to give an estimate, saying it depended on market conditions.
The company's mine in northern La Guajira province could be
forced to temporarily close certain sections in the coming
months if an El Nino weather anomaly brings a lasting dry spell
that raises air particulate levels above statutory limits.
"We could have some impact from El Nino but we don't think
it will force us to change our aim for growth" in production
this year, Junguito said, adding the last six months were very
dry and had forced it to temporarily shut sections of the mine.
The dust problem was more related to particles kicked up by
truck tires than coal, though it was not a significant health
threat compared to the smaller particle pollution that
accumulates in cities, he said.
Junguito said Colombia, which is distant from its main
client, Europe, was facing increasing challenges to compete as
its strengthening currency raises production costs in dollar
terms. The company is searching for ways to cut costs such as
extending the life of tires on its trucks, one of its biggest
expenses, by improving roads or tracks at the site, he said.
European physical coal prices are down 15 percent from the
start of the year, and contracts for June delivery to Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were trading at $73.25 a tonne on
Thursday.
Another market challenge is that the United States' shale
gas boom is enabling it to ship to Europe coal that is now
surplus to U.S. needs. Before the shale gas discovery, it
imported coal from Colombia.
"A client has become a competitor," Junguito said. Shipping
coal to Asia, a growing coal market, would cost Colombian
exporters $10-$15 more per tonne than the freight cost to
Europe, making it difficult to compete with producers further
east like South Africa.
Cerrejon's operations were hampered by a month-long strike
over wages in February last year that caused 2013 output to fall
from the 34.6 million tonnes produced in 2012.
Junguito said talks were continuing with rival U.S.-based
Drummond Co Inc to agree on conditions for that
company to extract methane gas at Cerrejon's mine, most of which
lies below its coal deposits. The government had set Thursday as
the deadline for the companies to reach a deal.
