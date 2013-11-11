Cerrejon says meeting 2013 coal output target growing harder

BOGOTA Nov 11 Colombia's top-coal-producer
Cerrejon said on Sunday that meeting its 2013 production target
of 34 million tonnes will be more difficult after a month-long
strike earlier this year and guerrilla attacks on its railway, a
company spokesman told Reuters.
Cerrejon, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc
, BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata Plc
had more disruption over the weekend when members of an
indigenous community blocked its railway, demanding jobs.
Spokesman Juan Carlos Restrepo said the blockade from
Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning had little impact on
logistics but added that repeated disruption would make it
harder for the company to reach its 2013 production target of 34
million tonnes.
"We have had with the strike, blockages and attacks, a
number of interruptions to the supply of coal. We are able to
recover some of the lost time but with more things happening it
gets harder to reach it," Restrepo said, adding Cerrejon was
still "optimistic" it could still reach its 2013 target.
The company produced 34.6 million tonnes of coal in 2012 out
of 89.2 million tonnes produced nationwide that year, and 33.3
million tonnes in 2011. The government has forecast total
national coal production of 94 million tonnes for 2013.
Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter with much of its
output consumed by European countries. Coal miners and oil
producers in the Andean nation have to contend with frequent
attacks on infrastructure by the country's two left-wing rebel
groups, the FARC and ELN.
Cerrejon's railway was bombed twice in October in attacks
believed to have been carried out by FARC guerrillas, partly
derailing passing trains. Exports were unaffected due to stocks
the company holds at its port facilities.
Cerrejon's operations were shut down by a month-long miners'
strike in February which eventually ended with a three-year wage
agreement. Workers at Colombia's No. 2 coal miner, U.S.-based
Drummond, began an even longer seven-week strike in
July.