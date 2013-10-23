Colombia's Cerrejon coal railway bombed; exports unaffected

BOGOTA Oct 23 A stretch of the railway
belonging to Colombia's biggest coal producer, Cerrejon, was
bombed late on Tuesday, the second such attack in 10 days but
one that would not have any immediate impact on exports, the
company said in a statement.
Military sources said this attack, like the previous one,
was the work of the leftist FARC rebels. The guerrillas have
stepped up attacks on coal and oil infrastructure in the last
few weeks, also bombing the country's No. 2 oil pipeline.
There were no deaths or injuries caused by the latest
attack.
The railway is owned and used exclusively by Cerrejon, a
joint venture between Anglo American Plc, BHP Billiton
and Xstrata Plc. In 2012 it carried
32.7 million tonnes of coal from its mine in La Guajira province
to its own port, Puerto Bolivar.