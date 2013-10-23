UPDATE 1-Colombia's Cerrejon coal railway bombed; exports unaffected

By Luis Jaime Acosta
BOGOTA Oct 23 A stretch of the railway
belonging to Colombia's biggest coal producer, Cerrejon, was
bombed late on Tuesday, the second such attack in 10 days but
one that would not have any immediate impact on exports, the
company said in a statement.
Military sources said this attack, like the previous one,
was the work of the leftist FARC rebels. The guerrillas have
stepped up attacks on coal and oil infrastructure in the last
few weeks, also bombing the country's No. 2 oil pipeline.
No deaths or injuries were caused by the latest attack,
which took the railway out of service just after it returned to
use following the repair of damage caused by a similar attack on
Oct. 13.
"An explosive charge was detonated at kilometer 15 causing
the derailing of seven of 123 wagons. This is the second
terrorist attack in the last 10 days affecting the train,"
Cerrejon said, without blaming it on any specific group.
The railway is owned and used exclusively by Cerrejon, a
joint venture between Anglo American Plc, BHP Billiton
and Glencore Xstrata Plc. In 2012 it
carried 32.7 million tonnes of coal from its mine in La Guajira
province to its own port, Puerto Bolivar.
Coal for January delivery to Europe (ARA), which typically
originates in Colombia, Russia or the United States, was
changing hands up $0.50 on Wednesday at $87.00
The latest explosion was an added setback to Cerrejon this
year after a month-long strike by workers in February, but such
attacks tend to be frequent and something mining and energy
companies have had to contend with as part of doing business.
Cerrejon's property was subject to seven attacks in 2012.
The country's No. 2 oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas
which runs through a hotbed of guerrilla activity in the
northeast of the Andean nation, also remains shut after an
initial bombing on Oct. 7 that was followed by several more.
The FARC and their smaller counterpart, the ELN, regularly
attack infrastructure in the energy sector in protest at the
presence of foreign companies whose activities they say do not
sufficiently benefit the Colombian population.
Though attacks continue, security for businesses has vastly
improved since a U.S.-backed offensive against anti-government
guerrillas and drug gangs was launched in 2002, slashing the
FARC's ranks to about 8,000 and the ELN's to around 3,000.