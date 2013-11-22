版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Cerus - amends manufacturing and supply agreement with Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GMBH

Nov 22 Cerus Corp : * Amended manufacturing and supply agreement, dated December 12, 2008, with

fresenius kabi deutschland gmbh - SEC filing * Amendment extends the term of the manufacturing agreement from December 31,

2013 to December 31, 2018 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐