Three top US wireless carriers to embrace BlackBerry 10

LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Three of the top U.S. cellphone
carriers signaled this week that they would support Research In
Motion's BlackBerry 10 products, the first of which are
due to be unveiled Jan 30, offering a hopeful sign for RIM's
comeback effort.
Executives at Verizon Communications, AT&T Inc
and T-Mobile USA all said they are looking forward to the
devices, which will be crucial for RIM's chances of regaining
lost ground from rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
"We're hopeful its going to be a good device," Lowell
McAdam, chief executive of Verizon Communications, majority
owner of the biggest U.S. mobile service Verizon Wireless.
"We'll carry it," McAdam said in an interview at the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
BlackBerry 10 is RIM's next-generation mobile operating
platform and it is preparing to launch new smartphones later
this month. Word that major carriers will offer the devices is
good news for RIM.
RIM, which once commanded the lead in the smartphone market,
has rapidly lost ground to Apple's iPhone and Samsung's line of
Galaxy products, especially in North American and European
markets, as customers abandon its aging BlackBerry devices.
It has been testing the new BlackBerry 10 devices with
carriers so they can assess their compatibility with networks.
No. 4 U.S. mobile provider T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom, also plans to carry the new BlackBerry 10.
"We're extremely optimistic that it's going to be a
successful product and our business customers are extremely
interested in it," Chief Executive John Legere said.
AT&T has promised to support the BlackBerry 10 platform,
according to Chief Marketing Officer David Christopher, but he
would not discuss specific devices.
However, AT&T handset executive Jeff Bradley made it clear
that the No. 2 U.S. mobile operator would carry the phone.
"It's logical to expect our current (BlackBerry) customers
will have the best BlackBerry devices to choose from in the
future," Bradley said.