CES-Flextronics looks to Android for manufacturing innovation

LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Flextronics International Ltd's
recent agreement to take over Motorola Mobility's
factories amounts to a big bet by the contract manufacturer on
Google Inc's Android ecosystem, a senior executive
said.
"We're doubling down on Android because we believe strongly
in Google's innovative capability and ability to be a leader
like Microsoft and Apple in iconic hardware,"
said Mike Dennison, head of Flextronics' High Velocity Solutions
group, which manufactures smartphones, tablets, laptops, game
consoles and other consumer electronics.
In December, Flextronics said it had agreed to take over
manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China and in Jaguariuna,
Brazil, owned by Motorola Mobility, a unit of Google.
The deal with Motorola includes manufacturing and service
for Android mobile devices.
Dennison told Reuters at the Consumer Electronics Show in
Las Vegas on Tuesday that Motorola's factories give Flextronics
more exposure to leading-edge technology and manufacturing
techniques used in smartphones and tablets.
The factories also give Flextronics access to employees
trained in specialized manufacturing.
"You want to be in the Android ecosystem because it's
driving so much hardware technology innovation," Dennison said.
"There are so many new technologies out there that a factory of
yesterday can't do."