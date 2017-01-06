Google pushes virtual reality harder with new phones from partners

Jan 5 Alphabet Inc's Google quickened
the pace of its push into virtual and augmented reality this
week as its hardware partners announced new devices featuring
the company's technology at the CES electronics show in Las
Vegas.
Google has been trying to position the vast network of
smartphones running its Android operating system for virtual and
augmented reality, known as VR and AR, fields that many in the
technology industry say are poised to go mainstream after years
of niche appeal.
Chinese manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co
announced on Thursday that two of its phones will soon work with
Daydream View, a VR headset released last year by Google.
Meanwhile, Taiwanese manufacturer AsusTek Computer Inc
announced that its ZenFone AR will support both Daydream and
Google's Tango software for AR, in which computer-generated
content is overlaid on the real world.
While the announcements expand the line-up of participating
phones, Google still has much to do to take its technology to
the masses, said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research, noting
that Samsung Electronics Co, the largest Android
manufacturer, has yet to sign on.
"Google's ecosystem for both AR and VR is in the very early
days," he said.
As growth in the global smartphone market shows signs of
slowing, some manufacturers are voicing optimism that AR and VR
will revive consumer enthusiasm.
"This is the next wave of technology that is really going to
get consumers excited about smartphones," Erik Hermanson, Asus's
head of marketing for mobile products, said at the show.
But mainstream consumer interest in the technology remains
largely unproven. Apps might be expected to stimulate demand,
but until Google's technology is available on a wider range of
phones, it will be tough to persuade developers to build for the
platform, analysts said.
"We are waiting for app developers to really use the
platform for what it's for," Amit Singh, a vice president for VR
at Google, told reporters.
In addition to supporting Daydream, Huawei said that it is
exploring opportunities for Tango with Google. The Asus phone
became the first to support both technologies.
Google has stressed that the programs do not overlap for
now, but by pursuing both, the company can position itself for
success regardless of whether AR or VR becomes a mainstream hit.
"By having options for both, they can cover the full
potential market," said analyst Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis
Research.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bill Rigby)