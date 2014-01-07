John McAfee says glad Intel dropping his name from security software

| BOSTON
BOSTON Jan 7 John McAfee, the flamboyant
millionaire who founded the eponymous anti-virus software
pioneer that Intel Corp bought for $7.7 billion, says
he is glad that the chipmaker plans to drop his name from the
product.
Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich announced the decision
to abandon the McAfee name late on Monday at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas, saying the company plans to
transition those products to the "Intel Security" brand.
"I've been begging them to drop the brand or fix the
product," McAfee said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. He
did not speculate on a reason for the move, which was not
completely unexpected.
Last June, McAfee appeared in a profanity-laced video
attacking the quality of the software produced by the company he
founded in the late 1980s. He said he frequently gets emails
from customers who complain that it degrades the performance of
their computers and is difficult to remove.
"While we take any attack on our products seriously, these
ludicrous statements have no basis in reality," company
spokesman Ian Bain said at the time.
A company spokesman said on Tuesday he could not immediately
comment on the branding move.
But executives with the security company have privately said
they worry that the eccentric McAfee could harm the reputation
of the firm, best known for the anti-virus software it sells to
consumers and businesses.
Questions about Intel's plans for keeping the McAfee brand
arose in late 2012, when John McAfee generated a media frenzy as
he went into hiding, then fled the Central American nation of
Belize after police sought to question him about a murder case.
He said he was framed for a murder he did not commit.
Then in his video attacking the software, the millionaire
fires a gun into a computer. He was undressed and pawed by a
group of young women.
McAfee said he did it all to mock the media's unfair
portrayal of him as unhinged.
"I am who I am. I'm sorry I live on the edge and enjoy life
and don't care what people think of me," he said on Tuesday,
when asked how he felt about Intel dumping his name. "I'm sorry
that the software has my name."