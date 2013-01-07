版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 00:52 BJT

LG targets March U.S. launch for next-generation TVs

LAS VEGAS Jan 7 LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on "OLED" technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March.

TV makers like Samsung and LG are banking on the next-generation, "organic light-emitting diode" screens to prop up flagging sales of televisions.

"You have been waiting patiently for the launch (of OLED). Well, the wait is over," LG's chief technology officer, Skott Ahn, told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

James Fisher, LG's head of marketing, said the South Korean electronics maker will begin selling 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the TVs, with an 84-inch screen costing $12,000.
