REPEAT-Price war in U.S. mobile market raises fear of profit hemorrhage

NEW YORK Jan 13 New Year's rivalry among U.S.
mobile operators has Wall Street worried that the industry's
profits could seriously decline.
After months of aggressive moves by T-Mobile US to
lure customers from other carriers, No. 2 operator AT&T Inc
counterattacked on Jan. 3 by offering to pay consumers to
switch from T-Mobile. Days later, No. 3 ranked Sprint Corp
promised big discounts for family and friend groups. On
Wednesday T-Mobile upped the ante, saying it would pay hefty
exit costs for converts.
The moves by Sprint and AT&T come after No. 4 U.S. operator
T-Mobile, a long-time industry straggler, was able to report
three full quarters of customer growth after four years of
losses.
The intensifying competition is a new challenge to a U.S.
industry long used to imposing its will on consumers, and
analysts fear it could result in the loss of billions of dollars
of revenue.
Investors had hoped AT&T and market leader Verizon Wireless
would be able to shrug off T-Mobile's moves, since
they already control about two-thirds of the market. AT&T had
previously said that T-Mobile's efforts only concerned the most
cost-conscious customers, who are not its or Verizon's primary
targets.
AT&T stayed on the sidelines for months in the face of
public criticism of its services from T-Mobile's outspoken chief
executive officer, John Legere. Now that the company is fighting
back, even industry leaders could face tighter margins, say
analysts.
"The most disappointing thing is that AT&T is reacting to
T-Mobile," said Jefferies analyst Michael McCormack. "How long
is it before Verizon reacts?"
While AT&T did not change its service rates, it is offering
customers a $200 credit to switch to its network.
The company is the easiest target for T-Mobile, which it
tried to buy in 2011, since they use the same technology, so it
is simple for customers to switch between services.
Their battle got more personal at the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas when AT&T kicked Legere out of its party, a
concert featuring rapper Macklemore.
At T-Mobile's own event, Legere, sporting his customary pink
company tee-shirt under a leather jacket, took to the stage to
make fun of AT&T and its executives in a profanity-sprinkled
speech.
Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe sees the "unhealthy
market dynamic" getting worse, since he is not convinced AT&T's
incentives to T-Mobile switchers will end there.
"There's more to come, and it will continue until AT&T has
market-share stability," said Roe, who believes the carrier
will keep going until it can ease customer losses to T-Mobile.
Competition could escalate further later on this year when
Sprint, which is 80 percent-owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp
, is expected to try hard to woo back customers who have
left because of technical problems from a network overhaul.
Some investors are still hoping for a ceasefire if
SoftBank's hopes of merging Sprint with T-Mobile come to
fruition. It may make a bid for T-Mobile as soon as this year.
But many Washington industry experts see regulators blocking
such a deal: The government rejected AT&T's earlier attempt to
buy T-Mobile on the grounds that the market needed four national
operators. Since T-Mobile has become stronger, that decision
seems to have been justified.
SPECTER OF MARKETING SPENDING
The day before T-Mobile made its latest offer, executives at
Sprint and Verizon brushed off questions about the AT&T move.
"You don't really buy loyalty that well in my view, and
those customers will switch back," Verizon Communications CEO
Lowell McAdam said during a webcast of an investor conference on
the sidelines of CES.
At the same event, where he announced his own company's new
promotions, Sprint CEO Dan Hesse also suggested that his rivals'
moves to buy customers would be fleeting.
Analysts, however, say the fight could take its toll, once
consumers vote with their wallets and operators show just how
hard they will fight.
New Street Research analyst Felix Wai worries that customer
defections will rise at all the U.S. carriers, leading to higher
marketing spending that eats into profit margins.
Jefferies' McCormack said his biggest concern is that
decreasing average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) from
discounts could wipe out profits from customer additions.
For example, McCormack said in a research note that adding 1
million subscribers at AT&T would boost earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by just $852
million, while a 1 percent increase of ARPU would increase
EBITDA by $1.14 billion.
Legere brushed off concerns about the risk to profits when
asked about dueling discounts at T-Mobile's CES event. He said
he would prefer to give consumers a good deal even if his
company never matches the profits of its biggest rivals. AT&T
reported an EBITDA margin of 42 percent in the third quarter;
Verizon Wireless margins were at 51.1 percent.
"We can be very profitable," Legere said, "but I don't think
you need to make 55 points of EBITDA margins." T-Mobile has
previously set a long-term margin target of 34-36 percent.
Legere also estimated that consumers could save a total of
$20 billion per year if they all switched to T-Mobile, a
calculation based on the other carriers' monthly user revenues.
Such a sum would represent roughly 13 percent of total
service revenue generated by T-Mobile's three bigger rivals in
2012.
While this scenario may be wishful thinking on Legere's
part, McCormack worried about the implication that industry
revenue could be cut by $20 billion. "That's clearly not a
healthy sign."